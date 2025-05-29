Incident involving a deceased woman in downtown under investigation

HELENA — An investigation is underway following an incident where a woman died in downtown Helena shortly after interacting with Helena Police Department officers.

According to a press release from HPD, officers were responding to Cruse Park on Wednesday afternoon. Officers allege three to four individuals were drinking alcohol in the park. Helena City Code prohibits consuming alcohol on City-owned property like streets, alleys, and parks unless there is a specifically permitted event.

HPD says officers told the individuals to pick up their trash and move out of the park due to the alleged activity.

Shortly after, officers were notified that a woman who had been at the park was lying on the sidewalk and appeared to be in medical distress.

“Helena Police Officers immediately began life-saving efforts and summoned emergency medical services to the scene. Despite these efforts, the individual was later pronounced deceased,” said HPD in a release.

HPD said the deceased woman was not in police custody, although she had been advised earlier and complied with an order from police to vacate the park.

The identity of the woman has not been released, and the cause and manner of death are under investigation. The incident is also under active investigation by Helena Police and the Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Office.

