The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to a woman shot in the head this weekend

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a woman shot in the head in the northwest Helena valley just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Through their investigation, the sheriff's office says the shooting is the result of a domestic abuse situation.

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, 34-year-old James Koger went to the victim's residence. Kroger had been in a relationship with the victim.

The victim asked Koger to leave, and he allegedly shot her in the head. He was later found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a different location.

“On those who are suffering domestic violence, please reach out," Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. "You are afraid, we know that, we get that, and we can help you if you give us a chance, but if you are waiting, thinking this may not turn violent, it’s too late.”

Koger’s manner of death has been ruled a death by suicide. The woman remains in critical condition.