Man accused of shooting 2 brothers in Three Forks pleads not guilty in district court

BOZEMAN - The man accused of shooting and killing two brothers on Jan. 15, 2022, in Three Forks appeared in Gallatin County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Zachary Eugene Norman, 24 of Three Forks, was arrested on two counts of felony deliberate homicide in connection with an investigation stemming from the shooting incident.

In court, Norman entered pleas of not guilty for the two charges of deliberate homicide, and not guilty of two charges of tampering with evidence to Judge John C. Brown. His bond remains at $1M.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS “It just doesn't happen so it's nerve-wracking, it's unsettling,” says Bjorndal.

On Jan. 16, 2022, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32 of Three Forks, and Chase Estabrook, 31 of Butte.

According to court documents, at about 3:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Gallatin County Dispatch received calls of a shooting in Three Forks near 6th Ave and Ash street. A second reporting party stated they believed both victims were dead as a result of their wounds.

Norman’s omnibus hearing is set for March 18, 2022.

RELATED:

Man accused in death of two brothers in Three Forks appears in Justice Court

Two dead: Investigation into Three Forks shooting continues

Brothers identified as victims in Three Forks shooting, man arrested on two homicide counts

