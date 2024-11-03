Man killed, officer injured in downtown Helena Saturday night

HELENA — A man was killed and an officer is recovering after being stabbed following a late-night incident in downtown Helena on Saturday.

According to a Helena Police Department report, officers were dispatched to Jester’s Bar located at 200 North Rodney for a report of an individual refusing to leave and was barricaded in the bathroom.

Officers say the man brandished a knife when they attempted to speak with him, which led to an officer using their taser to detain the man.

The man allegedly then stabbed one of the officers and the officers shot him.

The report states officers rendered medical aid to the man, but they succumbed to the injuries from being shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The injured office was transported to St. Peter's Health for treatment and is stable.

The identity of the deceased and the officers involved have not been released.

Following department protocol, the involved Officers have been placed on administrative leave. The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office is conducting an independent investigation into the incident to ensure transparency.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the individuals involved and affected by this tragic incident. This incident impacts our entire community, and we want to make sure we are thinking of everyone during this time," said Chief of Police Brett Petty.

