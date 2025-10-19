Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Signs vandalized at Head Lane Trailhead

Signs vandalized at Head Lane Trailhead
Lewis &amp; Clark County Sheriff's Office
Signs vandalized at Head Lane Trailhead
Signs vandalized at Head Lane Trailhead
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management are investigating vandalism of signs at the Head Lane Trailhead.

The graffiti references the murder last month of conservative activitist Charlie Kirk.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a news release: "In light of recent events, this is a very disturbing message of violence. We are asking for the public’s help to identify who is perpetuating this type of behavior. You can call 406-447-8293 and follow the prompts for dispatch.”

Signs vandalized at Head Lane Trailhead

The Head Lane Trailhead is several miles north/northeast of Helena.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader