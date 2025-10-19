Signs vandalized at Head Lane Trailhead

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management are investigating vandalism of signs at the Head Lane Trailhead.

The graffiti references the murder last month of conservative activitist Charlie Kirk.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a news release: "In light of recent events, this is a very disturbing message of violence. We are asking for the public’s help to identify who is perpetuating this type of behavior. You can call 406-447-8293 and follow the prompts for dispatch.”

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

The Head Lane Trailhead is several miles north/northeast of Helena.