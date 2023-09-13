Suspect arrested for 'stalking' near Great Falls school

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that officers investigated a complaint on Monday, September 11, 2023, about a suspicious person near Holy Spirit Catholic School (2820 Central Avenue).

The person reported seeing a man driving slowly through the school area. School staff said they received information from students that the same man in the same vehicle had been seen on previous dates and times at different schools. A school employee captured photographs of the driver and the vehicle, a 2007 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

They provided the information to responding officers and a short time later officers contacted the man, who was identified as Alan Whitmire, a 60 year-old Great Falls resident. The GFPD said in the news release that Whitmire “had no legitimate business near any school properties.”

The next day (Tuesday, September 12) at 12:45pm, dispatchers received a complaint about the same man driving the same vehicle in the area of Holy Spirit Catholic School.

Dispatchers were also told the man confronted school staff member who took the photos the previous day. Officers were alerted to the incident and dispatched to investigate.

The School Resource Officer assigned to Great Falls High School found Whitmire a short time later, and Whitmire was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and stalking, both misdemeanors.

GFPD has no information that Whitmire has had close contact with any school children, and there are no reports that he committed or threatened any crimes against any children.

However, they believe he has been driving around schools throughout Great Falls, in a vehicle that is easily recognizable, and possibly playing children’s type music loudly.

Officers said that some children refer to Whitmire’s vehicle as the “Bigfoot” truck, because it has two stickers of a Bigfoot silhouette on the tailgate.

If people see suspicious activity involving Whitmire or his vehicle, GFPD encourages them to contact Detective Munkres at 406-455-8509.

