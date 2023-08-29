UPDATE: Two victims of fatal Superior shooting identified

UPDATE: 4:33 p.m. - Aug. 28, 2023

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two people who were shot to death at a bar in Superior on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2023.

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Savage Benson and 43-year-old Logan Gardner — both of Superior.

The suspect who was arrested early Monday morning in Missoula County has been identified as Kraig Bensen.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at the 4 Aces Bar in Superior at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

(second report: 2:45 p.m. - Aug. 28, 2023)

Authorities report that a man arrested early Monday morning west of Lolo is the suspect in a fatal shooting that left two people dead in Superior.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at a bar in Superior at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The man suspected in the shooting then fled the scene in an SUV with Washington State license plates.

The suspect — whose name has not been released — was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on Monday in the area of Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road.

Andy Mepham/MTN News The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports two people were shot to death at a bar in Superior on August 28, 2023.

He was then taken to the Missoula County jail.

An investigation into the shooting deaths is continuing.

No additional information is being released at this time.

(first report: 12:39 p.m. - Aug. 28, 2023)

A suspect being sought by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody early Monday morning west of Lolo.

Area law enforcement agencies were notified late Sunday evening to be on the lookout for a middle-aged man, driving a dark-colored Tahoe, who had left the Superior area.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says that just before 11 p.m., Missoula 911 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle matching the description driving erratically on U.S. Highway 12.

Law enforcement located the vehicle in the area of Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road and the man was taken into custody without incident at 12:25 a.m., according to Smith.

He was taken to Missoula County Detention Facility.

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Office appreciates and recognizes the coordination of all responding agencies including, Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula Police Department, MESI, Missoula 911, Frenchtown Fire, and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation” a news release states.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation — assisted by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detectives — are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further information is being released at this time.