Billings police investigating shooting at casino

Posted at 9:03 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 11:03:00-05

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a Billings West End casino.

A man in his 40s was shot at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino and taken to a local hospital, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Jeffrey Stovall.

Police gave chase to a suspect who fled in a vehicle and crashed in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Stovall wrote.

Police are continuing the investigation.

