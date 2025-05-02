Crowds pack Last Chance Gulch for 2025 Vigilante Day Parade

HELENA — From natural disasters and historic structures like the Fire Tower to local businesses and historic figures like Big Dorothy, both Capital High and Helena High students bring Helena’s history to life at the Vigilante Day Parade.

Awesome, exciting, historic, fun, interesting, and happy are just a few of the words parade goers use to describe the Montana heritage and history parade.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

It is one of the longest running parades in the United States and is an inspiration to audiences both young and old.

Everleigh Virag is a first grader and says, “It is important because it celebrates the stuff that is downtown, old time stuff, and and maybe even stuff that isn’t here anymore."

For Steve Bowmann it fills him with pride because his team’s float won in 1961.

He says, “I am glad they still have the interest to do it because otherwise it dies and this parade was probably twice as long as ours was, so it is really good to see them continuing it on.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The parade started in 1924 as a safer alternative to class rivalries and has been a tradition almost every year since.

The only years the parade did not happen were during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know we are sitting here by these buildings and you can see the history that is just part of it and it is being carried on," parade spectator Donna Ohs says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Hundreds of people lined the downtown street as the tradition kicked off at high noon.

104 student-made floats crafted by 953 students rolled down Last Chance Gulch.

The students were not the only ones engaging the crowds, but also live animals.

Bowmann says,“Well having been part of it is really neat to think back to the kids that started it to where the kids are now and they are still doing it.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This year’s Vigilante Day grand champion parade float goes to historic Wild West photographer Evelyn Cameron.

This float also won the most historically accurate award.

Below you can find all of the parade float awards:

American Indian

Traditional Games: Zemirah Across the Mountain, Sophia Acuna, McKenzie Berry, Halen Glueckert, Elijah Gonzales, Eli Hacker-Antelope, Tino Miller, Arianna Romero, Neveah Trujillo, Sasha Wilson, Christian Bomar, and Jazmine Buffalo.

Historic Helena

1. Flower Parade: Tavin Avand, Zola Alvey, June Forsythe Spencer Frandsen, Elliot Ganno, Sydney Harman, Rowan Humbert, Sahara Hunt, Fiona Kuntz, Bahar Ozer, and Tanner Davis.

2. Symphony Under the Stars: Claudia Cook, Lexi Hermes, Megan Abelin, Hosnya Ayidomihou, Jaedin Hermes, Lydia, Slead, Alice Townsend, Kayle Andriolo, Abigail Muniak, and Adeline Walters.

3. Archie Bray Foundation: Tanner Miller, Marias McDowell, Aiden Ferebee, and Dane Renshaw.

Pioneer Life

1. Siebrand Bros. Circus: Ella McCullough, Landon Brent, Marelee Cloninger, William Davidson, Ashlyn Grasmick, Hazel Helseth, Vivian James, Byron Lloyd, Emmaline Sechrist, Kaylee Allred, Marybelle Osborne, and Chloe Zimmerman.

2. Camp Rimini: Ava Bennison, Norah Collette, Ansley Cowan, Bailey Hellyer, Eleanor Kakuk, Melissa Klatt, and Emily Townsend

Helena Business

1.KTVH TV: Myla Dahlke, Evelyn Harris, Malin Ryerson, Adella Harris, Alexa Murdo, Margot Muszkiewicz, Lane Swift, Tea Woodland

2.RB Drive-In: Siri Fitterer, Leila Henry-Jackson, Jocelyn Pritchard, Letty Richardson, Mariya Buck

3. Sky-Hi Drive-In Movie Theater: Milena Villalva, Caden Barham, Kate Hall, Campbell Maxwell, Addison McKeever, Olivia Peterson

Famous People

Jack Dempsey in Helena (1942): Jameson Daly, Leo Giuliani, Dylan Kelley, Seth Kiser, Seth Lieberg, Wyatt Loftis, Eli Nehring ,Reece Silvonen, Gracen Silvonen, Ian Thompson

Mining and Transportation

Last Chance During Gold Rush: Tyler Beaver, Aedyn Hagman, James Hanson, Reese Haskins, Warren Ryser

Antique Vehicles

1965 Ford Thunderbird: Sam Klatt, Trevin Kockler

