Curling Olympic Qualification Event Day 1: USA off to strong start in mixed doubles

The United States' mixed doubles curling duo of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger still needs to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and they're off to a pretty good start at the Olympic Qualification Event in the Netherlands.

In their first game of the event, Plys and Persinger took down the Japanese pairing of Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida by a score of 8-6. Plys and Persinger took a commanding 8-3 lead after the sixth end, and while Matsumura and Tanida managed to slightly close the gap, it was the Americans who prevailed to earn the victory.

That wasn't the end for Plys and Persinger's action, though. They also defeated the Estonian duo of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill by a score of 11-6. Plys and Persinger took a big 4-0 lead after the first end, but Kaldvee and Lill responded with consecutive two-point ends to knot the game up going into the fourth. From there, though, Plys and Persinger had complete control. They outscored the Estonians 7-2 in the game's remaining ends, ultimately keeping them perfect on their first day of competition.

The U.S. is one of only three unbeaten teams at the Olympic Qualification Event thus far. South Korea and Australia remain unbeaten as well.

Plys and Persinger will look to stay undefeated Monday when they take on Finland's Oona Kauste and Aku Kauste.