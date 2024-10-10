Dahlquist enters not guilty plea for Jan. 6 charges

HELENA — This week, former Helena rural fire chief Frank Dahlquist accused of assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot pleaded not guilty to the federal charges at arraignment.

A grand jury indicted Dahlquist on nine counts including: civil disorder; two counts of assaulting an officer using a weapon; entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; an act of physical violence in the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

According to court documents, Dahlquist was accused of pepper spraying and assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot.

Dahlquist was allegedly captured on video and images from multiple entities at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including security cameras and officer-worn body cameras.

Investigators submitted pictures and video they say show Dahlquist, with his face covered, allegedly spraying “an orange-colored chemical agent” directly into the face of a police officer. Prosecutors also allege he was captured on a body-worn camera allegedly assaulting another police officer.

Dahlquist is further accused of entering the Capitol Building, remaining there for about half an hour, and then remaining on the Upper West Terrace for another hour.

Federal agents said his former supervisors at the fire station he worked at in Issaquah, Washington positively identified Dahlquist from pictures taken at the U.S. Capitol.