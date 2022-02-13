Day 9: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/13/2022

Erin Jackson's gold medal for speed skating in the women's 500M was a beautiful mile marker for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as Team USA scooped up its sixth gold medal and Norway started to pull away from the field on the total medal table

At the conclusion of Day 9 competition (Sunday, Feb. 13) here are some notes and the medal chart.

Team USA wins 12 th medal of Games, a sixth gold, bringing their total to 12 with five silver and one bronze

medal of Games, a sixth gold, bringing their total to 12 with five silver and one bronze The gold came in the women’s 500m speed skating – Erin Jackson

The last six medals won by the USA in Beijing are all gold

won by the USA in Beijing On Day 9 in 2018 PyeongChang, USA had 10 medals - five gold, three silver, two bronze

Of the nine individual medals won by Team USA six were won by women, three were won by men.

Seven medal events were contested today, Feb. 13.

65 of 109 events have been completed

Past the midpoint of medals awarded, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

SEE MORE: In the Village: Aerial gold winners x's 3 with Elizabeth Beisel

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/13/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 9 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 9 5 7 21 ROC 4 5 8 17 Germany 8 5 1 14 Austria 4 6 4 14 Canada 1 4 9 14 Team USA 6 5 1 12 Netherlands 6 4 2 12 Sweden 5 3 3 11 Italy 2 5 4 11 Japan 2 4 5 10

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.