Debris burns close on July 1 in Lewis and Clark County

HELENA — Open debris burning in Lewis & Clark County will close at 12:01 am on July 1, 2026.

“I am closing burning, and that’s debris burning, that is not recreational fires,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton shared. “What that is is organic material that you have collected, like branches, whatever those kinds of things are, you are burning them, and you need a burn permit; we are closing that.”

The reasoning behind this closure is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during the peak of the year's hottest period.

Should weather conditions change, the closure will be reevaluated weekly.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office also shared these fire tips this summer and ahead of the Fourth of July:

· recreate responsibly

· put out your campfires

· make sure your chains aren't dragging

· don't use tools or equipment without spark arresters

· don't drive in dry grass

· don't throw your cigarettes out the window

· if fireworks are allowed, light them responsibly

· don't shoot exploding targets in dry areas

· follow all rules put in place; they are there for a reason

