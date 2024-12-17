Department of Public Health and Human Services improves customer service, access to WIC

HELENA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services released new guidelines to improve access to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program for families who receive the traditional Best Beginnings Child Care scholarship.

Families who have been determined eligible for traditional Best Beginnings Child Care scholarships are now automatically financially eligible for WIC.

WIC eligibility requires participants to be pregnant or have a child younger than five.

Household income must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level or be already approved for Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, or a free and reduced school meal program.

This change adds the Best Beginnings Child Care scholarship to that list.

Lacy Little the state director of WIC says, “We are really here for our Montana families and we are doing our best to improve the program and make it easier for people to participate because when it is easier to participate they have better access to nutrition, foods, and support they really all deserve.”

Families can contact their local WIC clinic for more information.

