DPHHS launches forensic stabilization grant

HELENA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has launched a $6.5 million grant program to expand community-based forensic stabilization services.

The funding will help support both counties and municipalities in developing and expanding forensic stabilization services within their detention centers.

Uses of the grant could go towards mental health services, medication costs, transportation, and technology.

DPHHS is now accepting proposals online for the one-time grant program, which will continue through May 23rd of this year.

