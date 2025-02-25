Diane Carlson Evans honored with proclamation at the City-County Building in Helena

HELENA, Montana — At the City-County Building in Helena, a veteran known for her lifetime of service was honored by Mayor Wilmot Collins during a City Commission meeting Monday night. February 24, 2025 was declared Diane Carlson Evans Day. Carlson Evans was applauded by City Commissioners, her family, friends, and fellow veterans. Those that attended joined together in an adjacent conference room for cake, cookies, and conversation.

Carlson Evans was an Army Captain Nurse in Vietnam and received a Presidential Citizen Medal for her commitment to veterans last month. She worked tirelessly to establish a memorial to women veterans who served in Vietnam in the nations capitol and accomplished the goal back in 1993.

She worked aside many who consider her a hero, like Commander Kenneth Rosenbaum. "This is what Diane did. She spearheaded this and worked it through for over ten years - pushing through the politics - to get recognition for the women veterans," Commander Rosenbaum said.

Carlson Evans helped saved many lives and shared her impressive service record. "Get the wounded to our hospital within an hour or two — the golden hour — we saved 98 percent of our patients," she said proudly.

Carlson Evans served as the president and CEO of the Women’s Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C. for 30 years.

