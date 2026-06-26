High speed, big splashes, and even bigger jumps are taking center stage in Helena this weekend as dogs from across the state compete in one of the fastest-growing animal sports: dock diving.

Watch the full video below:

Dogs take the leap: Dock diving splashes into Helena

At The Dog Dock in Helena’s North Valley, competitors sprint down a dock before launching into a pool, aiming for the farthest or highest leap. For most, the excitement is in the competition, but for dock owner Autumn Harris, it's more than that.

“I just really love the bond that dog sports and dock diving can help create with owners and their dogs,” Harris said. “I want to bring the sport to Montana and get more people involved with their dogs.”

This three-day event runs Friday through Sunday. Registration costs $35 and allows dogs to compete in events across the country.

Friday’s schedule features four Distance Jump “splashes,” Saturday brings another four plus one Hydro Dash splash, and Sunday wraps with four more Distance Jumps and one Air Retrieve event.

Each splash allows three minutes on the dock for one optional practice jump and two judged jumps — with the longest judged jump used as the qualifying score. This weekend follows an Open Splash format, giving participants the flexibility to complete their jumps any time between the posted start and end times for the day.

“My hope is that people just kind of fall in love with the sport, and are enjoying having fun with their dogs and just want to keep coming back and do it more and more,” Harris said.

After each day’s official splashes, The Dog Dock will host special Hydro Dash and Air Retrieve training sessions, limited to 15 dogs per session. These sessions are designed for both beginners and experienced dogs wanting to try something new in a fun and hands on environment. Pre‑registration is encouraged.

Events start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and spectators are welcome to cheer on the competitors. The Dog Dock also has a full summer season ahead, including the July Splash Bash (July 17–19), Canine Carnival Splashdown (Aug. 27–30), and the Big Sky Harvest Qualifier (Sept. 11–13), which will serve as a qualifier for the 2027 NADD Nationals.

For full schedules, registration details, and participation guidelines, visit thedogdockmt.com/events.

