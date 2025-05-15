Downtown Helena's rich history has a foundation in a secret fraternal order

DOWNTOWN HELENA — Helena has a rich history with roots in the gold rush and a mysterious fraternal order.

If you've ever been curious about the design of the Civic Center or some of the old buildings downtown with strange symbols on them, a secret fraternal order that was here before Montana was a state and Helena was a city is responsible. Hundreds of helenans still meet today, like Larry Nielsen, the president of the board of directors for the consistory shrine.

Despite the secrecy, Nielsen says with a smile, "I'll tell you everything. So we have several Masonic organizations that meet here on a regular basis - and that would be the Algeria Shriners, the Scottish Rite Helena Valley, The Daughters of the Nile, and Helena Lodge #3 meets here."

Nielsen tells me to be a mason, you have to believe in a supreme being of any kind and adhere to a simple philosophy of virtue ethics.

"Whether you believe in God, Buddha, or Allah it doesn't matter," Nielsen says.

Given all the conspiracies floating around the web, I asked if that included the devil.

Nielsen let out a robust laugh and said they don't care as long as it's a supreme. When asked about secrecy, he told me that it is a fraternity for men and yes; there are secret signs and symbols so that masons may know each other in the light as well as in the dark.

The rituals all stem from the building of King Solomon's temple.

Daniel Gardiner, the curator of the masonic museum on Park St. says the museum is open 5 days a week and has a lot of history — like the masonic apron of Meriwether Lewis. He went on to add that they raise about $100,000 dollars each year for Montana public schools.

If you're on the fence about the fraternal order, Saturday at the consistory shrine on Jackson Street there is a get together from 5PM to 9PM with fine spirits, cigars, and food. Anyone is welcome, the cost is $50 per person.