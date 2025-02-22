Driver in 2023 baseball fields shooting sentenced

HELENA — A man involved in a 2023 shooting at the baseball fields by the fairgrounds was sentenced on Friday in District Court.

Jonathon “J.J.” Countryman will serve two years in custody for felony assault with a deadly weapon by accountability and tampering with evidence. Judge Chris Abbott sentenced Countryman to 10 years with eight suspended on both counts to run concurrently. Abbott also ordered him to pay more than $80,000 in restitution to the victims of the shooting.

"It deprives the victims of a sense of justice if there's just probation. I sat and reflected on it, and I just don't think probation is the right thing to do," said Judge Chris Abbott at the sentencing hearing.

On February 23, 2023, Countryman drove several teens to the Ryan Park baseball fields where they were going to meet another teen group to fight. One of the passengers in his vehicle was co-defendant Julien McKnight who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle. McKnight recently pleaded guilty to charges and his sentencing is expected in April.

According to court documents, after arriving at the baseball fields individuals from the opposing group opened Countryman’s door while another banged on the hood of the vehicle with a tire iron.

McKnight then opened fire, injuring two teens who were treated for life-threatening injuries. One has a permanent disability as a result.

Countryman entered into a plea agreement in November, agreeing to admit fault in exchange for an attempted deliberate homicide charge to be changed to assault with a deadly weapon by accountability.

At Friday's hearing, the defense noted Countryman had mental difficulties, struggled to make friends and was susceptible to peer pressure.

Prosecutors said Countryman knew he was driving a person with a riffle to a fight and had plenty of opportunity to make different decisions that night.

In his sentencing, Judge Abbott said it was only by luck that the victims in this case are alive, and their lives have value and deserve justice. However, he also noted Countryman did not pull the trigger and has been strictly following the conditions of his release. He further stated he believes Countryman has been turning his life around and will be recommending detention at a prerelease facility.

"What I'm going to do is try and fashion a sentence that strongly disincentivizes the Department of Corrections from placing him anywhere dangerous," said Abbott.

Countryman said at the sentencing he accepted the responsibility for the actions he caused that night and did not want anyone to get shot.

"Through my actions that night two people were shot and if I had courage they wouldn't have been," said Countryman. "Because I did not intervene things were worse than they should have been. If I could go back and change it I would so their lives would not be completely altered."