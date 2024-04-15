Watch Now
East Helena Big Bull Grill and Tavern closes, Winston location unaffected

Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 15, 2024
HELENA — Big Bull Grill and Tavern closed its East Helena location after being open less than a year.

The family-owned restaurant announced on Facebook that it has chosen to focus on its original Winston location.

MTN reported on the Canyon Ferry Road location as they prepared to open in July 2023.

The Facebook post also noted new plans for the Winston location but did not elaborate.

Owners say they honor gift cards purchased at the East Helena location in Winston.

It is the second restaurant to close in that location in less than two years.

