East Helena School District 9 Trustee unofficial election results

EAST HELENA — Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for East Helena's school and special district elections to fill two spots for District 9 trustees.

Of the three candidates up for election, incumbent Scott Walter led the race and currently serves as chairman of East Helena's School Board.

Following right behind in votes is Tiffany Richardson, who is on track to be the new trustee to the board.

Marcia Ellermeyer, an incumbent, was also up for election but fell behind by a narrow margin.

All vote totals are considered unofficial until canvassing, which takes place about two weeks after the election.

Below are the unofficial election results for the East Helena District 9 Trustee as of Wednesday morning:

Scott Walter: 1,133 votes (37.88%)

Tiffany Richardson: 985 votes (32.93%)

Marcia Ellermeyer: 857 votes (28.65%)

Total votes cast: 2,991 (100.00%)

