East Helena supports community and area businesses with Christmas stroll

EAST HELENA — As many prepare for the Christmas Holiday, the annual East Helena Christmas Stroll kicked off Thursday as many braved the winter weather to keep the tradition alive.

Vendors set up shop on Main Street with transportation services also readily available for any and all patrons to and from the stroll.

"This is my first time doing the Christmas Stroll, but it's just getting out. I didn't even know that the business that I have my setup in ever existed. so now I know. and so it helped me to kind of meet a new homeowner or a shop owner. so and then also just gets my business out there a little bit more that people know I exist," Kelly Sevilla, the owner of Baskets to Boxes.

The Christmas stroll included a kid's activity tent, performances at Radley Elementary, refreshments provided by some of the vendors, a soup supper at the United Methodist Church, and a visit from the big man himself, Santa Clause.

"It's just really fun because you get to know everybody that comes to your table a little bit better and you just never know what's interesting to them. so it's fun to kind of see," said Sarah Kremer a vendor at Alpenglow Acreage.

Though the season is just getting started, many believe this is one of the peaks of the Holiday season in East Helena.

"I'm so happy that I get to be a part of it and get to share what I believe in most, which is spreading joy and a season that is all about joy," said Mary Eder the owner and creator of Joy Works Crafts, "And so it's just it's really great that I get to share that with the community, especially in Helena."