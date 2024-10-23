Eastgate Volunteer Fire responds quickly to suppress flames at East Helena Home

HELENA — Tuesday morning, around 8:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an early call to an East Helena residence.

Eastgate Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to the scene to the 3700 block of Aster St. where no one was injured, and crews suppressed the flames, with fire damage limited to one room in the house.

The fire began from household items resting against an active baseboard heater.

Crews also searched and rescued the homeowners dog when the fire was active.

Ryan Burg

The house did suffer damage from smoke, making the residence not inhabitable for the homeowner time being.

The homeowner is in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.

"Extensive smoke damage. Unfortunately, no matter how small the fire is, smoke gets everywhere. So lots of smoke damage. It's definitely not inhabitable at this point. So it'll definitely displace the property owner," said Eastgate Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Ore.

Eastgate wants to remind homeowners to clear the area around active heaters while getting into the colder months.

Eastgate, East Helena Fire and the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.