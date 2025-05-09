Eighteen lives remembered at indigent burial ceremony

HELENA — Dozens of community members gathered Thursday to pay their respects and lay to rest people they didn’t even know to ensure their lives are not forgotten.

The Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Division held a memorial service at the county cemetery to honor 18 people whose remains have gone unclaimed.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Sheriff Leo Dutton says, “Holding this service to me means that we honor people, no matter race, creed, color, anything like that, and it brings humility and humanity toward the human race.”

The coroner’s division works to connect with family or friends of those who have passed away. For those who still remained unclaimed, this burial service was a way to ensure they were remembered.

“We often get caught up in arguing about politics or our beliefs, but death is a final arbitrator," Dutton says. "We are all equal, so we should honor people.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The Magpie Drummers and Singers performed honor songs that echoed throughout the cemetery.

A Little Shell elder performed a prayer, and Chaplain Jason Smith read out the names of those being remembered.

The sheriff’s honor guard displayed and ceremonially folded a flag, and the nearly hundred people in attendance laid flowers at the burial site.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Among those at the ceremony was Catherine Pinegar, who has been attending the indigent burial since its start.

She says, “We can say goodbye to them and give them a respectful burial and let them know that people do think about them."

The coroner’s division first held this service in 2018 and has been holding it every other year since.

The 18 people remembered at Thursday's service were:

Sarah Ann

Carolyn Combest

Jeffrey Cullity

William Sherrod

Dameane Baumgartner

Rick Grams

Danny Weseloh

Carey Robinson

Raymond Masse

Allen Flook

Pamela Wrzesinki

Bette Engles

Richard Field

Roger Green

Robert Eklund

Eric Krecl

Michael Lang

Allen Chaffee