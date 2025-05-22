Emergency Medical Services responders honored at the Capitol

HELENA — Last year, Montana EMS services were requested more than 150 thousand times a day. On Thursday, Emergency Medical Service responders were honored for their dedication to keeping the Treasure State safe and healthy.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services, alongside the lieutenant governor, awarded six EMS personnel from across the state.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Phil Aschim with the Toole County Ambulance earned the Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award. This award honors volunteer EMS provider who is exemplary in their quality of patient care and dedication to their community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The EMS Career Provider of the Year award was given to Luke Szymanski, a paramedic for Bozeman Fire Department. This award is for a career EMS provider who exemplifies quality of care and dedication to their community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

American Medical Response Billings was awarded EMS Service of the Year and recognized for dedication to improving patient care through education, injury prevention, community awareness, medical director involvement and collaboration with surrounding EMS services.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Koren Bloom, a paramedic at American Medical Response Billings, earned the EMS for Children Supporter Award for excellence in providing pediatric EMS care and acts as a role model for colleagues.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The EMS Supporter of the Year Award was given to Dr. Brett Birrer, the EMS medical director for Gallatin County. This award honors those who demonstrate exceptional support for EMS, EMS agencies, and the broader EMS system.

Finally, the 911 Dispatcher of the Year award went to Dayle Perrin of East Helena for exemplary performance of duties as the "first, first responder" in medical emergencies

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Perrin shares what her decades of experience in EMS mean to her.

“Oh, this is the greatest life because it involves so many caring caring people, whether they are EMS, Fire, or work in hospitals," Perrin says."This has just been a great ride.”

Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed May 18th through 24th as Emergency Medical Services Week and May 21st as EMS for Children Day.

