Energy Share of Montana sees higher numbers for emergency bill assistance

HELENA — With the recent dip in temperatures, a Montana non-profit is aiming to warm neighbors in need.

Energy Share helps people with their power bills and heating costs over the winter months.

In recent years the organization has seen an increase in senior citizens in need. Last year of the homes in need, 31 percent have at least one senior citizen living there.

Energy Share was established by a group of concerned people representing utility companies and nonprofit agencies.

The intent is to help people who don’t necessarily qualify for government programs but still need support at times.

Rachel Haberman, the executive director of Energy Share of Montana, says, "Energy Share helps on average about 2500 families a year, but last year we helped over 3000. It was 3,128 statewide, so yeah, that is a huge jump for us, and the need is really strong out there right now.”

Energy Share contracts with the ten Human Development Councils around the state to distribute funds.

If you have a neighbor facing loss of heat or lights, you can help them by supporting them as they apply for assistance, which can be intimidating. People can also donate to Energy Share by clicking the “Donate Now” button found on all pages of the Energy Share of Montana website.

