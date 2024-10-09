Family member of Meghan Rouns shares her memory

HELENA — The family of 27-year-old Meghan Rouns is sharing her story to help the community better under who she was.

Rouns' father reported her missing Friday night after she did not return from a ride with her horse Betty in the Mcmaster Hills area east of Helena.

The five-day search for her included volunteers, search dogs, and air and water teams. The search ended Tuesday afternoon when her body was recovered from the Missouri River.

The aunt of Meghan's husband, Cindy Roscoe reflects on how she knew Meghan.

"Meghan had such a sweet spirit about her. She loved horses and she loved the mountains," Roscoe says.

Meghan's family said she was doing what she loved when she went missing.

They also said they are grateful for everyone who prayed, participated in the search for Meghan and provided comfort during this difficult time.

Roscoe says, " If it has taught us anything it is to hold your loved ones a little closer because you never know when the end is coming and you never know what is gonna happen. So yeah we will miss her."

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Sutton said Rouns' body was taken to the crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

