Family Promise receives significant grant to support community members facing housing insecurity

HELENA — Family Promise of the Greater Helena area recently received a $20,000 grant from Clayton, a nationwide manufacturer of modular homes. This grant will ensure that families in the Helena area receive the support they need to stay safely housed.

Madison Stewart is the case manager for the Greater Helena Area Family Promise and says, “We are dedicated to helping families overcome homelessness and from becoming homeless in the first place.”

Family Promise is the leading nonprofit addressing the crisis of family homelessness in Helena and tackles the range of issues that can lead to homelessness.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This looks like prevention services to emergency shelters and housing, to post-program stabilization.

Grants like the Clayton Grant play a crucial role in keeping these services available.

“Grants, donations, really any kind of funding helps us provide stability and safety for families in the Helena community," Stewart says. "As we know, housing is quite a big problem right now for a lot of people."

Helena’s Clayton Grant is part of a larger one-and-a-half million donation the company is making to the National Family Promise Network through its "A Future Begins at Home" initiative.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The money will be used for various services, and one of those is the prevention program.

“So when people have an emergency come up, they are sick, they miss a week of work, it can help put funds towards them to make their rent or car breaks down, we can help do some minor vehicle repairs," Stewart says.

In addition to Clayton’s generous financial support, they have donated 18 homes to the Family Promise National Network since 2019.

