HELENA — As fiber installation continues across the Helena area, some residents say the benefits come with growing pains—from cut utility lines to damaged property.

Construction crews have been installing underground fiber optic lines as TDS works to expand high-speed internet access in the state.

(WATCH: Fiber installation continues in the Helena area, some residents concerned)

Fiber installation continues in the Helena area, some residents concerned

"The goal is to bring a world class fiber network infrastructure to the citizens of Helena and across the state of Montana, so far we have invested roughly $150 million across the state," Daron Olson, the TDS business development manager said.

But for some residents, the project has come with unexpected headaches. Residents like Josh LeBoutillier. He recalls, “Went to go turn my sprinklers on and noticed they had damaged two of them, flooding my yard.”

Josh LeBoutillier Screenshot

Just last summer some homeowners went weeks without reliable internet after service lines were accidentally cut.

And that just recently happened to LeBoutillier whose family works from home:

“My wife and I lost a day and a half of work the first time they did it. The second time they did it we lost another two days of work because they buried the lines again," he shared.

He says for him the issues have gone on for the past 8 months and he has not been able to find a resolution, reaching out to TDS, the city, and law enforcement.

MTN asked TDS directly about the issues residents are having. Olson noted, “We do have a process in place to make sure those concerns and questions get reported reviewed and addressed properly."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News TDS fiber installation continues across the Helena area.

Residents say they understand the need for better broadband infrastructure but they expect the work to be done carefully.

Leboutillier noted, "Nobody notified me that there would be any construction on my property at all.”

Olson shared, “We do use underground radar penetrating technology in some circumstances but for the most part we are trying to follow what is marked on the lines and avoid any damages

For more information and resources for the construction, you can visit this link or call 1-855-259-8576.