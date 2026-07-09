Fire destroys home in Birdseye area

HELENA — Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the Birdseye Area off Mule Deer Lane around 1 pm on Thursday.

West Valley Fire Rescue Chief David Hamilton says the fire burned a house with an attached garage and is likely a total loss.

He also shared that everyone was evacuated safely and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In addition to West Valley Fire Rescue, crews from Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department, Canyon Creek Rural Fire District, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Harrison VA Fire Department, St. Peter’s Ambulance, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources.

We will provide updates as they become available.

