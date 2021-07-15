Fire reported near Grizzly Gulch Thursday morning

HELENA — Update 9:40 - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is working to contain the Grizzly Gulch Fire located on Mount Helena.

The Grizzly Gulch Fire is comprised of 4-5 different fires for an estimated total of 5-10 acres. The fire start was reported at approximately 5:15 a.m. on July 15, 2021, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DNRC is working in unified command and coordinating with the Lewis & Clark County and the Jefferson County volunteer fire departments and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story - A wildfire has been reported near the 1500 block of Grizzly Gulch Thursday morning.

People are asked to avoid the area due to many fire trucks traveling and staging on the roadway.

Ground crews and helicopters making water drops are working on containing the fire.

There is no word on the exact size of the fire at this time or if any structures are threatened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.