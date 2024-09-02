Increased activity at Daly Fire forces Skalkaho Highway closure

HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the Skalkaho Highway will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, due to increased activity from the Daly Fire.

The popular scenic route will be closed until at least 10 a.m. on Tuesday with barricades set up at the Black Bear Campground and at the top of Skalkaho Pass.

MTN News

People traveling should plan an alternate route.

The combined Daly and Railroad fires have burned a total of 260 acres 26 miles southeast of Hamilton and were 0% contained as of Sunday.