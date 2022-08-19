New mapping puts Quartz Fire at 800 acres

WEST GLACIER - A new update on the Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park shows the blaze stands at 800 acres.

It was reported earlier at 500 acres, but fire managers say the first infrared flights overnight on Thursday are providing more accurate mapping.

The fire continued to burn actively Thursday with short crown and uphill runs but showed less growth than the previous day. The fire remains on the west side of the Continental Divide in the Quartz Lake drainage.

Firefighters are stationed at the foot of Quartz Lake where they are working to protect the Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin, Quartz Lake Wilderness Campground, and a footbridge at the foot of Quartz Lake. The fire is approximately 2.5 miles from the Quartz Lake structures.

MTN News

Glacier National Park has enacted a Closure Order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

This includes the Quartz Lake Loop trails starting from just south of Bowman Lake toward Quartz Lake, as well as the Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness campgrounds.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently Very High and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates and should be kept small. Never leave a fire unattended and drown campfires with water until it is cold to the touch before leaving it.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.