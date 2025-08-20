Sandbar 2 Fire grows near Flesher Pass

According to officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Sandbar 2 Fire near Flesher Pass has grown to around 190 acres burned.

On Wednesday, crews will continue working the fire on the ground, aided by helicopter water drops and airtanker retardant drops.

The fire is visible from Montana State Highway 279 and is less than one mile from private structures and land.

A closure is in effect for the Continental Divide Trail between Flesher and Rogers Pass. The U.S. Forest Service has also issued an area closure is in effect for public safety.

MTN News

"Please slow down along Highway 279 and avoid stopping at pullouts as this can affect firefighter safety and operations," said the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on social media.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

