South Yaak fire near Troy holds steady

TROY — Progress is being made in containing a wildfire that's burning in Lincoln County.

The South Yaak fire near Troy has burned 10,388 acres but containment has grown to 44%.

Residents began returning to previously evacuated areas on Monday.

However, homes on East Side Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, 17 Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are under a pre-evacuation notice.

Kilbrennan Lake, Eastside, and Seventeen Mile roads remain closed to the general public. Travel there is restricted to local residents and emergency services only. The area is being patrolled by law enforcement.

Fire managers report the blaze was most active on the north side on Monday as it continues to back down into Arbo Creek.

Additionally, heavy equipment has completed clearing vegetation along the East Side Road between Yaak Falls and the junction with Kilbrennan Lake Road.

There are 211 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked wildfire.