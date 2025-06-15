Wildfire burning south of MacDonald Pass

The Lewis and Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning around five miles south of MacDonald Pass in a remote area.

The Jericho Mountain Fire was first reported Sunday morning, June 15, and had grown to an estimated 30 acres by the afternoon. Forest Service, Montana DNRC, Baxendale and Elliston Volunteer Fire Department all assisted with initial response.

Officials say the fire is burning in heavy, dead and downed trees and growing to the south and west.

Fire crews are concentrating aviation resources on the east flank of the fire to minimize spread toward the private residences and keep the fire east of Rimini

"Please avoid the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail south of MacDonald Pass and north of Luttrell. A type III team has been ordered," said the U.S. Forest Service in a social media post.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire was at 0% containment. The Forest Service is utilizing aviation while ordering additional heavy equipment to increase the probability of success of containment.

Editor's note: This is a developing situation.