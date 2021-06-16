Wildfire outside Red Lodge grows to 21,000 acres

Update

A virtual and in-person public meeting is planned for tonight, June 16 at 7 p.m. at Red Lodge High School Gym (800 Chambers Ave N. Red Lodge, MT). The meeting will be live-streamed on the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Facebook page at CusterGallatinNationalForest [facebook.com].

RED LODGE - The Robertson Draw Fire outside Red Lodge grew to 21,000 acres overnight.

Evacuations remain in place Wednesday for several areas:

• Area south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge to Highway 72, east of 72 to the Wyoming border. This excludes the town of Bearcreek and Belfry.

• The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp.

• USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek, and Sheep Creek.

• All campgrounds, dispersed camping and trailheads from the Lake Fork north to Red Lodge including the dispersed camping area just west of the Lake Fork Road.

Fire officials said the blaze that started Sunday afternoon remains "very active," burning along the east side of Line Creak Plateau and has moved around Mount Maurice.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the town of Bearcreek.

An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. Line Creek Road is closed in Wyoming.

Roads closed to the public – local access only allowed: Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road, Robertson Draw Road.

The latest infrared map of the fire from InciWeb shows its size:

National Forest Service

Q2 Meteorologist Miller Robson said winds will decline in the Red Lodge area on Wednesday and should help push the fire away from the town of Red Lodge.