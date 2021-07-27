Woods Creek Fire in the Big Belt Mountains has burned 3,700 acres

GREAT FALLS — Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest said on Tuesday morning that the Woods Creek Fire ( Inciweb ) has now burned an estimated 3,700 acres.

The lightning-sparked fire was discovered on Saturday, July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains.

The fire is currently moving east southeast. A Type III Incident Management team took command on Tuesday morning; there are 30 personnel assigned to the fire.

Meagher County and White Sulphur Springs Volunteer fire department crews and local IA crews working on the fire will continue prepping structures, creating containment lines, and doing point protection.

Pre-evacuations remain in effect for the Camas Creek Road northwest of White Sulphur Springs.

In addition, evacuations were issued for the following Forest Service recreation sites: Thompson Guard Station, Gypsy Lake Campground, and the Atlanta Creek Road. We are working with both counties to assess and support evacuation warnings and orders.

Fire managers anticipate the fire will make a push on Tuesday to the south and threaten Duck Creek Road.

Trail closures include:



Trail #118 from the stove camp trailhead (T9N R3E Sec19) to its terminus at the upper end of road 4171-Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 23).

Trail #142 from the trailhead off Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 29) to the intersection with trail #118.

Trail # 140 from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec7) to the intersection with trail #118.

Trail #141 beginning at road #575 (T9N R4E Sec 5) to the intersection with trail #140.

Trail #140A from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec 7) to the terminus at Camas Lake.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structures.