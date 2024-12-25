First responders and hospitals work holidays for community safety and health

HELENA — While many people are enjoying time with family and friends others are sacrificing their holidays to keep us safe and healthy.

Julie Petre, is a clinical pharmacist at St. Peter’s Hospital and in her over two decade career she has helped thousands of patients over the course of forty holidays.

Petre says, "as a staff we typically work two holidays a year, so we really kind of operate on a skeleton staff, so that other people on our staff can be home with their families."

Community coming together is something that is present year-round, but shines bright in the holiday season.

Jonathon Ambarian

Sergeant Josh Ray of the Helena Police Department shares that many officers schedule their holiday celebrations at a different time to be able to better serve and protect the community.

“Somebody has to make sure that people are being safe for their families, for their holiday time and it is important for us to make sure that somebody is available for that call if need be," Ray says.

John Riley MTN News

Petre shares the same feelings of responsibility to serve the community.

“It is super important I feel because we are taking care of the people in our community," Petre says. "I grew up in this community, so as I have gotten older, I know a lot of the people that are here, so that is important for me and I really cherish kind of that experience because I can interact with people maybe I have known my whole life.”

Although a large part of holiday workers role is to allow others to be with family they also ensure the safety and health of our community.

Ray says, “if you do enjoy time with your family we ask that you do so sober or find a sober driver if you are going to be out and about and we don’t want you to spend time in jail or and or the hospital.”

Stay safe and Happy Holidays.