Five Helena-area athletes selected to 79th Shrine Game

HELENA — Rosters for the 79th Montana East-West Shrine Game were released early Thursday, giving five Helena-area athletes an early Christmas present.

The West team will feature two Capital High players (Brit Linder, inside linebacker; Derek Opitz, guard), two Helena High players (Riley Schulte, cornerback; Peyton Lorenz, runningback) and one East Helena player (Cooper Dighans, tight end).

The 2026 game is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, in Butte, tentatively at Naranche Stadium. Each team is made up of 41 players, including one player from Canada.

