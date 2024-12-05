Five Montanans honored at Governor's Art Awards

HELENA — On Thursday at the Montana State Capitol five Montanans were honored for their work in the arts for the Governor’s Arts Award.

The Governor’s Arts Awards, presented in the governor’s name and administered by the Montana Arts Council every two years, recognizes outstanding Montana citizens and organizations whose achievements benefit all Montanans.

Khrys Holmes, the executive director of the Montana Arts Council believes that art is our first language and is a way we can all connect no matter our differences.

“This ceremony celebrates the richness and wealth of our creative and cultural and artistic output that Montanans give to celebrate this beautiful land that we live in," Holmes says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The 2024 recipients include:

Jackie Larson Bread of Great Falls, a bead artist and culture carrier of the Piikuni Blackfeet nation.

Jim Dolan of Belgrade, a metal sculptor with a career spanning five decades.

John Dunnigan of Whitefish, a musician who contributes to his community playing for North Valley Music School fundraisers and other non-profits.

John Lowell of Livingston, a triple threat – songwriter, singer, and guitarist – and performs worldwide.

Mary Gayle Shanahan of Helena, a watercolorist, a pastel and pen-and-ink artist, and a book illustrator.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The state legislature created the Montana Arts Council in 1965 to develop the creative potential of all Montanans and revitalize communities through involvement in the arts. Fifteen individuals appointed by the governor oversee the Montana Arts Council.

