Former East Helena smelter site transformed into recreation area, Prickly Pear Park

EAST HELENA — After 137 years, the former East Helena ASARCO site is open to the public and has a new name and new purpose, Prickly Pear Park.

"This is an incredible success story in a community that so deserves it," Mary Hollow, the executive director for Prickly Pear Land Trust, says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The land Prickly Pear Park sits on was remediated and restored after more than a century of lead smelting.

Thursday, a ribbon was cut to recognize that for the first time since 1888, the public can now enjoy a piece of East Helena's industrious history.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"Outdoor activities are important to East Helenans and always have been, and it makes me feel like we are on the right track," East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris says. "We really are doing the right things here for our residents."

The park features both a loop trail and out and back trail that has mountain views, wetlands, and wildlife like moose and muskrats.

Hollow says, "This park is really a level up in terms of wildlife habitat, and we are just so thrilled about that."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Another amenity the park offers is around a mile and a half of trout fishing.

Through the efforts of East Helena, Prickly Pear Land Trust, and other agencies like the Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency, area residents and visitors now have a place that brings the community together in nature.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"People thrive and communities thrive when they have more neighborhood access and can spend more time outside, "Hollow says. Dogs are not allowed in the park to protect nesting aquatic birds that are now thriving.

Beginning May 2, the park will be open from 6 am to 10 pm daily.

