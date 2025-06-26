Former MT Rep. Pat Williams remembered for dedication to public education and service

MISSOULA — Former Montana U.S. Representative Pat Williams has died at the age of 87, his family announced Wednesday evening. Williams, a Democrat, served 18 years in Congress and was Montana's longest consecutive-serving U.S. House of Representatives member.

Williams' life of service continued long after he retired from Congress. As a former public school teacher turned statesman, he returned to Missoula to teach at the University of Montana.

His accomplishments in higher education include serving on the President's Commission for Tribal Colleges and helping to establish the Two Eagle River school on the Flathead Reservation. In 2012, he served on the Board of Regents for the Montana University System.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said Williams' impact on students is a significant part of his legacy.

"He was, of course, a fervent advocate of public education. He was a strong supporter of this University both in his legislative capacity but also as an individual. He taught here; he mentored countless Grizzlies. He provided internship opportunities for students over a long number of years and frankly his example of service is I think one of the reasons, that this University has been recognized for three straight years as number one University in the country for community and national service. I attribute a good chunk of that to Pat Williams," Bodnar said.

"Our hearts are broken at the loss of Pat but his life of service, his example of commitment to others and to a state he loves so much will be an inspiration to us forever," Bodnar said.

Memorials can be made to the Pat Williams Scholarship for Artists at the University of Montana or The Williams Family Fund at the Montana Community Foundation.

