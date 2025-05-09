Fourth graders get hands-on experience at Archaeology Day

HELENA — Nearly four hundred fourth-grade students from the greater Helena area attended Archaeology Day and learned about Montana’s rich past.

The event is hosted by the Montana Historical Society and includes various stations of interactive learning.

“Archaeology Day lets students interact hands-on with parts of history and how we learn about the past, so it really helps them see different life ways," Laura Marsh, the community engagement specialist for the Montana Historical Society, says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Students learned about stone boiling and pemmican making. They were able to get active while learning by throwing atlatls and a scavenger hunt to learn Montana’s history.

One of the most popular activities allowed students to get their hands dirty with a mock excavation.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“It could help us in the future, and I just think it's kind of cool to know how people acted in the past," says fourth grader Maggie May.

Schools from all across the area attended the event throughout the day.