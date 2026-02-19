Gianforte praises states' 2025 fire season response performance

Governor Greg Gianforte is touting Montana’s performance in the 2025 fire season, saying the state was ready when it mattered.

According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, crews kept 94 percent of the 2,424 wildfires they handled to 10 acres or fewer.

It's a statistic the governor says reflects years of investment and forest management policy.

The season saw just over 75,000 acres burned statewide; most of those fires were human-caused or the cause was undetermined.

State officials say the aggressive early response helped shield an estimated $37 billion in property value, though wildfire remains Montana’s most persistent and expensive natural threat.