Gianforte seeking applications for temporary Public Service Commission appointment

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte announced he is seeking applications for a temporary appointment to the Public Service Commission.

This follows Gianforte's temporary suspension of PSC Commissioner Brad Molnar on July 9. Gianforte noted Molnar’s “unprecedented behavior,” including accusations of references to “topless Tuesdays” and retaliation against those who filed complaints against Molnar, warrant the suspension.

According to Montana law, the governor can appoint a temporary replacement.

The PSC regulates monopoly utilities in Montana and is composed of five commissioners elected by district.

Qualified candidates must reside in PSC District 2 and submit a complete application. Applications must be submitted electronically by Wednesday, August 5, 2026. You can visit this link to find the application.

Starting Thursday, August 6, and continuing through Thursday, August 20, 2026, the public will be allowed to provide letters of support or other comments regarding the applicants.

The individual appointed by Governor Gianforte will serve until July 9 of next year.

