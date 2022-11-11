Gov. Gianforte announces 2022 Governor's Veteran Commendation recipients

BOZEMAN — Governor Greg Gianforte served breakfast to veterans and their families this morning at the American Legion Post #14 for Veterans Day and announced the recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans from nominations of Montanans.

“While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you, and that’s what the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation is all about. I look forward to meeting with each of these 51 veterans in their communities to honor their lives of service and say thank you,” says Gov. Gianforte.

There are 51 recipients of the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation who will be honored with an award ceremony in the new year. They will receive a commemorative flag flown over the Montana State Capitol in their honor.

2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation Recipients :

Richard Barnard of Saco – U.S. Army, 1971-1974

Kristopher Bartley of Park City – U.S. Army, 2005-2009

Terry Ray Beasley of Eureka – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War

Billy Edward Benton Jr. of Great Falls – U.S. Navy, 1979-1999

Jamie Buck of Townsend – U.S. Air Force, 1990-2010

Robert Bump of Dillon – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Dennis Burns of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1967-1985

Douglas Byron of Glendive – U.S. Army, 1970-1972

Dawn Maree Charron of Lincoln – U.S. Air Force, 1986-2014

William Dooley of Wolf Creek – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Casey Dusatko of Kinsey – U.S. Army, 2003-2008

Jerry Dusatko of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Joseph Dusatko of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 2006-2011

Neal A. Eveland of Chester – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Robert Eyman of Livingston – U.S Army, 1952-1974

Candice Griffith of Great Falls – Montana National Guard, 1998-2018

Ken Handl of Livingston – U.S. Air Force, 1963-1967

Gregory L. Harbac of Bozeman – U.S. Marine Corp, 1978-2002

Dan Hargrove of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1982-2003

James Howe of Bozeman – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Jerry Hudson of Billings – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1970

Richard Jackson of Dillon – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

Les Johnson of Havre – U.S. Air Force, 1972-1976

Erick Kahila of Missoula – U.S. Marine Corp, 2002-2010

Christopher Kemp of Superior – U.S. Marine Corp, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom

Bob Larson of Red Lodge – U.S. Air Force, 1966-1992

Dean Martin of Lewistown – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Ralph McKinney of Billings – U.S. Marine Corp, 1964-1967

Richard McLeod of Butte – U.S. Air Force, 1957-1965

Darryl Mendoza of Miles City – U.S. Navy, 1996-2010

Robert Dean Miller of Denton – U.S. Army, 1977-2003

William Patrick O’Donnell of Great Falls – U.S. Army, 1966-1970

Vittorio Ottanelli of East Helena – U.S. Army, Operation Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield

Steven Page of Billings – U.S. Army, 1966-1971

Chauncey Parker of Box Elder – U.S. Army, 2001-2022

Douglas Howard Parrott of Roundup – U.S. Navy, World War II

Donald Pfau of Lewistown – U.S. Army, 1945-1946

Edward J. Powers of Butte – U.S. Army, 1969-2008

Xavier Reyes of Shelby – U.S. Army, 2004-2005

Alexander Roth of Molt – U.S. Marine Corp, 2003-2009

Joseph Sanders of Billings – U.S. Navy, 1963-1967

Robert Lee Singer of Baker – U.S. Army 1966-1968

Kyle Stadel of Columbus – U.S. Army, 2002-2015

Michael Stone of Bigfork – U.S. Army 1972-1977, U.S. Navy 1977-2006

Stan Swiontek of Miles City – U.S. Army, Vietnam War

Paul Edward Thomae of Laurel – U.S. Navy, Vietnam War

Charles Thompson of Dillon – U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War

Dallas Warren Thompson of Bozeman – Army National Guard, 1954-1964

Richard “Rick” Weldon of Eureka – U.S. Army, 1971-2002

Larry Westfall of Townsend – U.S. Army, 1965-2003

Christopher Wright of Townsend – U.S. Army, 2010-2017