Graduating Helena seniors honor excellent educators

HELENA — Graduating seniors are being recognized by the Helena Education Foundation for their scholarships and achievements. In turn, the students honor educators in Helena Public Schools who've made a positive impact in their lives.

Hailey Dawn Cox and Lynsey Reed are two seniors who were recognized by the Helena Education Foundation for all the academic achievements they've accumulated throughout the years.

Both students were granted scholarships, while also earning an additional award to share with someone else who played a big role in their academic careers.

One of the seniors, Reed, chose to recognize her fourth and fifth-grade elementary school teacher Jodi Delaney.

"That's very like formative years. And I felt like that was when I really was excited about learning and like, I was excited to come to school every day and see Mrs. Delaney and her outfits and learn about history," said Reed.

For Reed, when it came down to which educator inspired her the most, it wasn't a difficult decision.

"I've had a lot of great, great teachers like elementary school, middle school and definitely high school. Um, but in my mind, it's always been like Mrs. Delaney," said Reed.

Delaney will be joining 49 other educators throughout the Helena area, who will be recognized as distinguished educators, at a special banquet. For educators, the invitation is always a surprise.

"This particular award is one that it kind of comes out of the blue and it shows when elementary teachers get chosen because it feels like it's been so long ago," said Delaney.

Delaney told me this wasn't something she expected.

"I'm just really flattered that you remember and it's so unexpected that it's just this lovely, delightful, bright, shiny bit of firework up. I'm so glad that all that work was something that you enjoyed and then it paid off and that you still are remembering things with memories," said Delaney.

The educators honored on Wednesday and Thursday included a variety of educators at elementary, middle, and high school levels and in a range of disciplines.