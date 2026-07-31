HELENA — For more than 50 years, Grandstreet Theatre has been a centerpiece of Helena's arts community — and now, the historic venue is preparing for its next act.

Watch the full video below:

Grandstreet Theatre prepares for major renovations in Helena

This November, Grandstreet will begin much-needed renovations to improve accessibility, functionality, and audience experience. Upgrades include new lighting trusses, a reimagined box office lobby, HVAC improvements and new carpeting.

According to Grandstreet’s managing director Danielle Wineman, the project is being funded through the Treacy Foundation and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana Blue Impact Grant, as well as previously raised funds, for a total of around $550,000.

Evan Charney, MTN News Grandstreet Theatre in Helena, MT

During renovations, Grandstreet will not be holding any in-house productions from November through March of 2027, reopening in April. During construction, Grandstreet says the show will go on — with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” moving to the Helena Civic Center this December.

The theatre appreciates any additional donations from the community to help complete the project and preserve Grandstreet for future generations.