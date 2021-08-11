Bob Norbie, a pillar of Special Olympics Montana, is retiring

GREAT FALLS — Bob Norbie, a pillar of the Special Olympics Montana community, is calling it a career after nearly 29 years.

Norbie has been the executive director for their “Reveal the Champion in All of Us” endowment campaign since it began in 2016 and served in various other roles beforehand, but he credits the athletes he has worked with for making a lasting impact in Great Falls and across Montana.

“You know, the legacy is really not about what I’m bringing to the organization but it’s really what the athletes are bringing to our community and to our state,” Norbie said. “They’re really masterful teachers. If we pause long enough to listen, and when we do that, it’s very instructive.”

Norbie and SOMT created the campaign with a $10 million goal in mind and had to take a pause when the Covid pandemic shut everything down last March.

They were able to get it going again this year and not only did they meet that goal this year, but they also exceeded it by more than $200,000.

Norbie called it an audacious goal but says everyone knew it could be done: “We were constantly inspired by the athletes we served. The athletes give their personal best every day and don’t give up. And all we needed to do was look at them for encouragement and that kept us going.”

Norbie says he will still volunteer for SOMT events in the future and is looking forward to working with more athletes.